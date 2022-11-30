Kambwili advises President Hichilema to reverse the appointments of Mrs Zaloumis ECZ chairperson and Mr Chipenzi as ECZ commissioner.

“LISTEN to the voice of wisdom and reverse the appointments of McDonald Chipenzi and Mwangala Zaloumis as Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) commissioner and chairperson subject to ratification by parliament” aspiring Patriotic Front (PF) presidential candidate Chishimba Kambwili has advised President Hakainde Hichilema.

Dr Kambwili says he has nothing against Mr Chipenzi and Mrs Zaloumis, but that they should not be ratified in parliament to head the ECZ because they have proved to be partisan.

Dr Kambwili has instead advised Mr Hichilema to consider giving them appointments in other areas of Government and not ECZ because asit stands, their appointments will erode the credibility and confidence of the Commission.

Dr Kambwili speaking during a live Facebook feed on his page advised the Head of State that the country should not be narrowed to political cadres in appointments made especially when it comes to important bodies like the ECZ.

“My Brother President Hakainde Hichilema, there are so many people you can appoint as chairpersons for ECZ, but those people should not be Mrs Zaloumis and Mr Chipenzi. I have nothing against both as I regard Mrs Zaloumis as a mother, but she is partisan and has affiliated herself and even Chipenzi, because he cannot divorce himself from the United Party for National Development (UPND).I am also advising Members of Parliament from both UPND and PF, do not ratify these appointments once tabled in parliament,” he said.

He further also advised the two appointees not to accept their appointments as they were full time partisan members affiliated to the UPND.

Dr Kambwili said that Mrs Zaloumis was qualified, but it would be in her best interest to reject the appointment as well as Mr Chipenzi.

“If you want Zambia with no tension and want to regard ECZ as fair, do not appoint the two individuals. This country should not be harassed by political cadres in terms of appointments. If any country does not trade carefully on the issue of electoral bodies, the democracy is bound to fail,” he said.