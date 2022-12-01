Holders Zambia thrashed Botswana 5-0 in the opener of the 2022 COSAFA Girls’ Under-17 Championship at the Bingu National Stadium in Malawi on Thursday.

The COSAFA Girls’ Under-17 Championship is part of the football competition at the Region 5 Games Lilongwe 2022.

Bwalya Chileshe scored a brace with Zangose Zulu, Harriet Matipa and Jessy Zulu contributing a goal each in the opening Group B match.

Chileshe put the Young Shepolopolo in front after 20 minute with Zulu doubling the lead two minutes later as Zambia took a 2-0 lead into the break.

Matipa scored Zambia’s third goal on the day in the 63rd minute with Chileshe completing her face on 78 minutes and Zulu found the back of the net a minute into stoppage time.

Zambia coach Naomi Phiri has retained seven players from the 2021 championship, including Player of the Tournament Lubasi Pumulo and Lucy Kajiya, who won the Golden Boot.

Meanwhile, Comoros are the other team in Group B and will only be in action on Saturday against Botswana.