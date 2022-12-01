United Party for National Development (UPND) Chikankata Constituency Coordinator, Daniel Bweupe, says the ruling party will not entertain any reports of theft of farming inputs among its members.

Mr Bweupe says as the inputs being distributed under the Farmer Input Support Programme ( FISP ) is aimed at improving food security at household level for vulnerable communities, the ruling party will not condone any reports of theft of the commodity among its members.

He further warned those behind the diverting of a truck carrying the inputs for Chikankata district of Southern province that they will face the wrath of the law if found wanting.

ZANIS reports that in an interview in Chikankata on Thursday, Mr. Bweupe added that the new dawn government, under the able leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema is focused at uplifting living standards of ordinary citizens by ensuring that inputs get distributed to the beneficiaries , promptly.

“ We will not allow any cases of theft surrounding stealing of any sort otherwise the long arm of the law will visit whoever is found wanting,” he said.

He for this reason advised the Zambia police service in the area to investigate reports of a track that was reportedly carrying the inputs meant for Chikankata district but impounded in Siavonga.

Meanwhile, Farmers in Sinazongwe District , Southern province have expressed concern over the slow pace of input distribution under the Farmer Input Support Programme ( FISP ).

kalizyabasimbi Co-operative Treasurer Steadwell Syamunyanga says the agriculture department in the area is slow in disbursing the inputs to the farmers.

Mr. Syamunyanga states that a number of co-operative members are forced to spend their nights around the offices waiting to be attended to by the officers.

ZANIS reports that speaking in an interview in Sinazongwe on Wednesday, the kalizyabasimbi Co-operative Treasurer said the pace at which the process was moving had further affected them .

Mr. Syamunyanga has since called on the office of the District Commissioner to intervene and ensure that the process is expedited so that beneficiaries could be served on time.

“ They ( the farmers ) are forced to wait for the inputs because they are not done with their land preparations. They are worried in case of poor rainfall patterns associated with the valley, “ he said.

However, Acting District Agriculture Coordinator (DACO) Valentine Kilubi clarified that the process was delayed a bit due to change in modalities of implementing the FISP.

The farmer beneficiaries that all modalities were in place and the flagging off of the distribution exercise would be done tomorrow Thursday December 1st,2022, Mr.kilubi assured.

The District has received inputs to be distributed to over 3500 smallholder farmer beneficiaries in Sinazongwe District.

The number of beneficiaries had been increased from 3287 last 2021-2022 farming season to 3500 this 2022-2023 season.

So far 525 metric tons of D compound, 525 metric tons of urea, 35 metric tons of maize seed, soya beans and groundnuts seed had been delivered to the District for the distribution to the farmers.