Zambia Under-17 Men’s National Team coach Ian Bakala is upbeat ahead of the Group B opener against Mozambique on Saturday at the COSAFA Championship being hosted at the Regional 5 games in Malawi.

Bakala’s side faces Mozambique at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe at 18h30.

The Malawi Games are being used as qualifiers for U17 AFCON Algeria 2023.

He said qualifying for the junior Africa Cup was not negotiable.

“We have prepared the team very well. Since we entered camp, we have had two friendlies in Lusaka and they did well,” Bakala said.

“There is also a lot of improvement from the time we met and the way they are prepared and the morale shows that the boys are ready for the first game,” he said.

Zambia will also tackle Seychelles and South Africa in Group B.