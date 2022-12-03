9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, December 3, 2022
General News
Low uptake of health insurance in informal sector worries NHIMA

The National Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) in Northern Province has expressed concerns with the low uptake of health insurance coverage for people in the informal sector.

Speaking to ZANIS in an interview, NHIMA Card Production Assistant Betty Siachibuye says the majority of the people registered under the scheme are only those from the formal sector.

Ms Siachibuye explained that health insurance is not meant for those in the formal sector only but for everyone including those in the informal sector.

She has since encouraged people in the informal sector to also come forward and register for health insurance.

“We want to see every member of the public to be insured so that they can access good health services when the need arises, “said Ms Siachibuye.

She added that the authority is working closely with the ministry of health to provide good health services to community members adding that it does not want to leave anyone behind.

Ms Siachibuye has further called on the public who are registered under the scheme to apply for NHIMA cards to allow them to have easy and fast access to health services.

Ms Siachuye said the exercise has only been done at the provincial office in Kasama and will roll out to other areas soon.

