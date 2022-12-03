It was a good day for the two Kitwe giants with league leaders Power Dynamos opening a four point lead following a rare away win at Prison Leopards.

Power beat Prison 1-0 in Kabwe on Saturday to collect their first away win there since 2003

But it took a 90th minute goal from midfielder Joshua Mutale to end Power’s two match losing record away at Prison.

Power jump to 32 points, four points more than Forest Rangers who beat Napsa Stars 1-0.

Arrows drop to third staying put on 27 points after losing 1-0 at home to Green Eagles.

Meanwhile, Nkana joined Power in celebratory mood in Kitwe.

Nkana defeated fellow struggling giants Zesco United 1 – 0 at home in Kitwe in a dull Copperbelt derby.

Harrison Chisala converted a 64th minute penalty.

Nkana rise one spot to 14th place on 19 points, one behind Zesco who are 11th.

Meanwhile, Zesco’s defeat came hours after the official announcement that George Lwandamina is returning for a third tour of duty as coach of the nine-time Zambian champions.

Alfred Lupiya who has been in interim charge since Mumamba Numba was fired in October reverts to assistant coach.