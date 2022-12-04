Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo has thanked the diplomatic corps for supporting the government’s developmental agenda.

Mr Kakubo said diplomats accredited to Zambia have been instrumental in supplementing the government’s efforts.

The Minister said this last evening during the 5th Corporates and Diplomats Gala Dinner which was held at Twangale Park in Lusaka. He stated that the gala dinner is in recognition of the important role played by the international community and the private sector in supporting the country’s developmental agenda.

Mr Kakubo added that the support that the diplomats have rendered to Zambia has impacted positively on the welfare of the Zambian people.

He noted that the government is determined to rebuild the Zambian economy through primarily the creation of jobs which also calls for increased private and international relations.

Mr Kakubo added that the government also wants to make use of the innovation of the young people by turning their ideas into viable and sustainable businesses that will focus on tapping into foreign markets and ultimately respond to the economic transformation agenda of the country.

Speaking at the same event, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Walid Hasan said the diplomats will continue to support the Zambian government for it to activate its vision of becoming a middle-income country by the year 2030.

Mr Walid noted some of the millstones that the government has achieved such as creating job opportunities for its people, reducing inflation, improving the health and the education sector and also developments in the agriculture and the mining sector.

He observed that this will stimulate trade exchange with many countries and attract investments to many important sectors despite the complex conditions experienced by international relations, especially international trade relations.

“With these achievements, there is no doubt that in 2023 and beyond, Zambia will witness more accumulation of progress due to the continuous endeavors of the government to complete its programs for sustainable and raising standards of the people,” Mr Walid noted.

And Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZANACO) Chief Executive Officer, Mukwandi Chibesakunda said the bank decided to sponsor the event so that it gives an opportunity for government, diplomats and the corporate world to interact and share ideas that will spur the development of the country.

Ms Chibesakunda added that ZANACO will continue to render its support to the government so that the lives of the people can be improved.