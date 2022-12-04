A minor has been rescued by members of the public from her marriage with a 43 year old man after a mob attacked him for alleged theft.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer, Peacewell Mweemba has confirmed the incident in a statement issued to ZANIS in Ndola today.

The victim is believed to have been married off to Garvin Kasama early this year by her father who later relocated to Chinsali with the rest of the family.

The ordeal of the victim came to light when she was found seated by her husband’s hospital bed and upon being interviewed on who she was to the suspect, she revealed that she was his wife and that he had been defiling her.

Copperbelt commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said in January this year, the victim was married off by her father to the suspect in Mufulira.

“The victim’s family then relocated to Chinsali leaving her staying with the man. On an unknown date in October 2022, the man together with the victim shifted to Chambishi after he committed some offence in Mufulira,” he said.

He said two days ago, the suspect was then caught stealing within the area he relocated to in Chambeshi and a mob beat him up.

“A good Samaritan took him to Chambishi Government Clinic where he was admitted. It is at this point that the victim was seen by the bedside, interviewed and narrated the story which prompted the report of defilement being made to police,” said Mr Mweemba.

He added that the suspect was visited and his condition is not stable.

Mr Mweemba added that the suspect is under police guard, while the victim is with the police.