By Antonio Mwanza Media Director Patriotic Front

Last week Friday, the Minister of Energy Hon Peter KAPALA issued a ministerial statement informing the nation that the country will start experiencing load-shedding of up to 6 hours per day starting 15th December, 2022 due to LOW WATER LEVELS at the Kariba Dam. The minister said the water at Kariba dam will not be sufficient for power generation beyond mid-December 2022.

But ZESCO says there will be no load-shedding in Zambia on account of the said low water levels at the Kariba Dam due to the country’s already existing generation capacity that can provide consistent power to customers. ZESCO Limited Board Chairperson Mr Vickson N’cube on November 2nd, 2022 assured the nation that ZESCO is not worried about the situation because the country no longer relies on Kariba dam alone and has the cushion of of 750MW of power from Kafue Gorge Lower Power Station.

Here are some questions that need honest answers from Government;

Who is really telling the truth between Zesco Board Chair, N’cube and Minister of Energy, Hon Kapala, looking at the acutely contradictory statements that the two have issued? What is the real cause of the coming load-shedding; is it the low water levels at Kariba or is it because of the fact that ZESCO is EXPORTING power hence the power deficit we are about to start experiencing? Can Government come out clean and tell the nation the truth about how much power ZESCO is exporting, how much money is ZESCO making and what are they using the money for?

Load-shedding will negatively impact businesses, weaken the economy further and worsen poverty levels. It is imprudent and immoral for Government to be starving its own people of electricity (which is a crucial component of production) at the behest of foreigners all because a few individuals in power are minting gold from the deals ZESCO has signed with foreign entities.

Government must stop exporting power before first satisfying the local market. Our people can’t be sacrificing for foreigners and a few individuals making money from power export deals at ZESCO.

Issued