General News
Updated:

Police shoot down Eto, a criminal behind a spate of aggravated robberies in Mufulira

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

POLICE have gunned down a Congolese suspected to be behind a spate of aggravated robberies in Mufulira, during an exchange of fire in Olasho area within Mokambo Border Post on the Zambian side.

They have also arrested two ex-convicts who were working with the deceased, who is believed to have been their boss and have also launched a manhunt for three others on the run.

John Kayombo, popularly known as Eto in his circles is also believed to be behind the theft of a police land cruiser two years ago.

Copperbelt commanding officer Peacewell Mweemba said the fatal shooting occurred Friday at about 06:00 hours on the Zambian side of Mokambo border.

He said Kayombo who is suspected to be a Congolese has been on the police most wanted list.

Mr Mweemba said Kayombo was shot dead by the Anti Robbery Squad after an exchange of fire.

“Brief facts are that Mufulira district has been hit by a spate of Aggravated Robbery cases in which Taxi drivers are booked and later attacked by criminals armed with unknown type of firearms. The following were stolen in Mufulira a Toyota Sprinter registration numbet ADE 2409, property of Robert Banda, Toyota IST registration number AFB 3574ZM, property of M/Moses Tembo, Toyota Allion registration number AFB 1742, property of Heartson Benzu, and a Toyota Corolla VVTI, registration number ALG 2145, property of William Banda, all residents of Mufulira,” he said.

Mr Mweemba said, the Anti robbery squad officers received information which led to the apprehensions of the two criminals on the wanted list namely Mwansabamba Mwansa and Peter Mutuna Chakaba, both ex convicts recently released from prison.

“After interrogations, the two criminals admitted having participated in the four Mufulira aggravated robbery cases. They further revealed that the stolen vehicles were in Mokambo on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side and were being kept by their boss John Kayombo ( alias Eto). The two criminals led police to Olasho area within Mokambo on the Zambian side, where they usually meet the said John kayombo,” he said.

He said the officers started off for Olasho at 04:00 hours using a Police Land Cruiser, to go and raid their houses.

Mr Mweemba said as the officers approached the area they saw four people on the motor bike and before they could stop them, they jumped off the motor bike and started firing at the police officers, who also fired back injuring kayombo

“The other three managed to escape while the injured suspect, Kayombo was picked up, and a motor bike. The suspect was rushed to Ronald Ross Hospital where, upon arrival, was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty. An inquiry file has been opened on the shooting incident, and the motor bike kept as an exhibit. More to follow,” he said.

Mr Mweemba added that Kayombo has been on a wanted list for a long time as two years ago he was involved in the theft of a Police Toyota Land cruiser from Lusaka which was parked within Nyumba Yanga Police.

He further said before dying Kayombo admitted to stealing the motor vehicles which police are tracing.

Previous articleZambia is destined for massive development, diplomats

