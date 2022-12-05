Copperbelt Provincial Minister Elisha Matambo has affirmed the New Dawn Government’s commitment to working with the church for national development.

Mr. Matambo said the church should participate in developmental projects and opportunities presented by the government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr. Matambo said this in a speech read for him by Copperbelt Provincial Religious Officer Beatrice Musukwa during the farewell service of Reverend Charles Ngoma at the Reformed Church in Zambia, Masala Congregation in Ndola.

The Copperbelt Provincial Minister said the nation needs more passionate, vibrant and faithful clergy to help transform the current generation spiritually and morally.

“I want to believe that Reverend Charles Ngoma was sent to this congregation for a purpose which has since been effectively executed. I also want to sincerely thank the reverend for contributing immensely to the development of this congregation. It is gratifying to learn that during his ministry at this congregation, rev. Ngoma worked very hard in ensuring that congregation members are rooted and trained in the word of god. Further, several projects were undertaken such as the construction of the church manse which is currently at roofing level, church wall fence, and renovation of the church toilet. The reverend was also pursuing the securing of land for the congregation at Mackenzie among others,” Mr. Matambo said.

“It is my prayer that you shall continue to remain united and responsible as he has passionately taught and preached to you about stewardship and unity. I am informed that the reformed church in Zambia strongly advocates for ecumenism and Rev. Ngoma worked tirelessly to amplify the image of the province, district and congregation; he was the provincial and Ndola district chairperson for council of churches in Zambia (ccz), provincial member of faith leaders advocates for malaria elimination (flame), Ndola district chairperson for Zambia interfaith networking group (zingo), member of the theological education by extension in Zambia (teez), and a member of Christian churches monitoring group among others,” he said.

Mr. Mambo urged other clergy to emulate Rev. Ngoma’s zeal to transform the current generation spiritually and morally.

“Let me take this opportunity to mention that at such a time as this, the nation needs more passionate, vibrant, and faithful ministers like rev. Charles Ngoma to help transform this generation spiritually and morally. I therefore, encourage all the clergy to emulate him and remain faithful to God. Let me affirm the new dawn government commitment in working with the church for national development. I therefore challenge the church to participate in developmental projects and opportunities presented by the government under the leadership of his Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

“May I encourage Rev. Charles Ngoma to continue with the same spirit of hard work and faithfulness as he takes up an assignment in the next congregation. I wish you and your family god’s abundant blessings as you

Meanwhile, Rev. Charles Ngoma has called on the government to work closely with the Church in serving the people of Zambia well.

Rev. Ngoma said the Church and the government must complement each other because they serve the same people.

He observed that just like the Government the Church is involved in providing social services to citizens that include health and education.

Rev. Ngoma said the Church has continued to complement the government’s efforts of uplifting the lives of citizens.

“The Church cannot work on its own and the government equally cannot work on its own because we all serve the same people. Hence the need to call for collaboration between the Government and the Church. We need to work together because we serve the same people and the same community. We need to see that the well being of humanity is taken care of and that all is well. The Church is complementing the government’s efforts because the Church has a number of mission schools and health facilities. If we work together it also strengthens our oneness which is better for the people of Zambia,” Rev. Ngoma said.

And Rev. Ngoma, who has been transferred to Lusaka’s Kaunda Square Congregation, urged the congregation at Masala RCZ to support the incoming Minister in charge.