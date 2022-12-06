Various stakeholders in Muchinga Province have added their voice to the proposed livestock development Act, veterinary and paravet Act and the traceability Act that are currently being drafted and developed.

The stakeholders include officers from the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Ministry of Agriculture and the farmers in Muchinga Province.

These have since welcomed the move by the livestock and fisheries subsector to hold consultative meetings over the proposed pieces of legislation that are being developed.

They said the Acts will be a game changer in the livestock industry.

Livestock and Fisheries Chief Policy Analyst, Nicholas Mwale said the Acts are currently at draft level.

Mr Mwale noted the livestock sub-sector has over the years grown, adding that there are a lot of gaps in the current laws that regulate the sub-sector.

“With the growth of the livestock sub-sector, we have realised that the activities happening under the sub-sector are not regulated by any law in Zambia, which is why we have decided to develop the three bills,” he said.

Mr. Mwale said once passed, the three laws will set a tone in terms of understanding the different roles that stakeholders play.

He explained that the livestock development Act will ensure that there is a regulation in place that will guide and regulate the livestock industry.

He said it is government’s desire to develop the sub sector as evidenced by the launch of the first ever livestock development policy last year.

Mr Mwale revealed that the policy is a clear indication of government’s commitment to ensuring that the sub-sector is regulated and meets the necessary local and international standards.

The Livestock and Fisheries Chief Policy Analyst added that the consultative meeting going on in Muchinga Province is a tool which the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries is using to get views and inputs from stakeholders in order to have a robust and meaningful document.

And speaking in separate interviews, Muchinga Province Veterinary Officer, Happy Kanyinji said the bills will facilitate livestock development in all sectors once they are approved.

“There is need to have laws that encompass all livestock activities in order to meet the goal,” he said.

Dr. Kanyinji said he is confident that the stakeholders will contribute positively towards the formulation of the Acts.

He noted that the consultative meeting will help stakeholders to own the document once enacted by parliament.