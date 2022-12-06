A 35-year-old man of Chililabombwe has been convicted and sent to jail for 9 months for operating an illegal health facility without a license from the Health Professions Council of Zambia.

Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) Senior Public Relations Officer Terry Musonda says his Institute secured a conviction for 35-year-old Frank Chipulu for operating an illegal health facility called Nadmweka.

Mr Musonda in a statement on Monday said following up on a tip-off from the general public, Frank Chipulu a resident of mine township in Chililabombwe was arrested on 9th June 2023 and charged with an offence of operating a health facility without a license from HPCZ contrary to section 36 subsection (1) of the Health Professions Act number 24 of 2009 of the laws of Zambia.

“ Mr Chipulu admitted on his own to the Chililabombwe Subordinate court which found him guilty as charged and sentenced him to a fine in default of which he would serve a prison sentence of nine months, “ he said.

He further pointed out that the conviction is among several that the HPCZ has secured in its quest to insulate consumers of health services from unsafe and unacceptable health practices.

Individuals intending to set up health facilities to follow laid down procedures and regulations or risk prosecution as provided by the Health Professions Act number 24 of 2009 of the laws of Zambia.