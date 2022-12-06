9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
type here...
Health
Updated:

Man sent to Jail for 9 Months for operating an illegal health facility

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Health Man sent to Jail for 9 Months for operating an illegal...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A 35-year-old man of Chililabombwe has been convicted and sent to jail for 9 months for operating an illegal health facility without a license from the Health Professions Council of Zambia.

Health Professions Council of Zambia (HPCZ) Senior Public Relations Officer Terry Musonda says his Institute secured a conviction for 35-year-old Frank Chipulu for operating an illegal health facility called Nadmweka.

Mr Musonda in a statement on Monday said following up on a tip-off from the general public, Frank Chipulu a resident of mine township in Chililabombwe was arrested on 9th June 2023 and charged with an offence of operating a health facility without a license from HPCZ contrary to section 36 subsection (1) of the Health Professions Act number 24 of 2009 of the laws of Zambia.

“ Mr Chipulu admitted on his own to the Chililabombwe Subordinate court which found him guilty as charged and sentenced him to a fine in default of which he would serve a prison sentence of nine months, “ he said.

He further pointed out that the conviction is among several that the HPCZ has secured in its quest to insulate consumers of health services from unsafe and unacceptable health practices.

Individuals intending to set up health facilities to follow laid down procedures and regulations or risk prosecution as provided by the Health Professions Act number 24 of 2009 of the laws of Zambia.

Previous articleCEEC disburses K90m to markeeters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Man sent to Jail for 9 Months for operating an illegal health facility

A 35-year-old man of Chililabombwe has been convicted and sent to jail for 9 months for operating an illegal...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mafinga records alarming rate of HIV/AIDS cases

Health Chief Editor - 0
The Network of Zambian People Living with HIV and AIDS - NZP+- says the rise in the number of HIV/AIDS cases in Mafinga District...
Read more

3,650 Prisoners in Zambia living with HIV/Aids

Health Chief Editor - 0
Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) Commissioner General Fredrick Chilukutu has revealed that out of close to 25,000 inmates housed in various correctional centers in the...
Read more

Nalumango reiterates Zambia’s commitment to fight poor nutrition

Health Chief Editor - 0
Vice President, Mutale Nalumango, says government is committed to addressing issues of nutrition in order to achieve universal access to safe, nutritious and sufficient...
Read more

Drug resistance becoming public health threat-Masebo

Health Chief Editor - 4
The Ministry of Health says the alarming levels of drug resistance in the country are turning into a serious public health threat. Minister of Health,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.