9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

PF and Tutwa’s family demand for an Autopsy

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Headlines PF and Tutwa’s family demand for an Autopsy
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The opposition Patriotic Front is demanding that an Autopsy be conducted on the body of the late Tutwa Ngulube.

The party says they have just reason to suspect that Mr Ngulube was poisoned.

PF Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson for Health Dr Canisius Banda in the company of late Tutwa Ngulube’s relatives yesterday dropped a demand letter at the Lusaka Specialist Hospital along Airport Road for an Autopsy to be done on the body of Mr Ngulube who died on Saturday, December 3 at the said hospital.

“As a Political party, we are treating Tutwa’s death as a suspicious death. We want an Autopsy to be done. A professional job to be done. We have just reason to suspect that Tutwa was poisoned,” said Dr Banda.

Mr Ngulube died at the age of 42.

He is survived by a wife and children.

Previous articleWe are in a Leadership Crisis

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

PF and Tutwa’s family demand for an Autopsy

The opposition Patriotic Front is demanding that an Autopsy be conducted on the body of the late Tutwa Ngulube. The...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government calls for an integrated approach in conserving nature

General News Chief Editor - 0
The government has implored communities to embrace an integrated approach in conserving the natural resources endowed in their respective localities. Southern province...
Read more

Volunteers key to national development

General News Chief Editor - 2
The government says volunteers are key in Zambia's quest to attain the Sustainable Development Goals and poverty reduction. Minister of Community Development and Social...
Read more

The church should participate in developmental projects and opportunities presented by the government

General News Chief Editor - 1
Copperbelt Provincial Minister Elisha Matambo has affirmed the New Dawn Government’s commitment to working with the church for national development. Mr. Matambo said the church...
Read more

Purchase of police vehicles using CDF starts in Monze

General News Chief Editor - 7
The government has approved the purchase of 1,000 vehicles for distribution to the Zambia Police Service across the country. Inspector General of Police LEMMY Kajoba...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.