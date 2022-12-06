The opposition Patriotic Front is demanding that an Autopsy be conducted on the body of the late Tutwa Ngulube.

The party says they have just reason to suspect that Mr Ngulube was poisoned.

PF Member of the Central Committee and Chairperson for Health Dr Canisius Banda in the company of late Tutwa Ngulube’s relatives yesterday dropped a demand letter at the Lusaka Specialist Hospital along Airport Road for an Autopsy to be done on the body of Mr Ngulube who died on Saturday, December 3 at the said hospital.

“As a Political party, we are treating Tutwa’s death as a suspicious death. We want an Autopsy to be done. A professional job to be done. We have just reason to suspect that Tutwa was poisoned,” said Dr Banda.

Mr Ngulube died at the age of 42.

He is survived by a wife and children.