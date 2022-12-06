9.5 C
Zambia sympathises with China over the dearth of former President Jiang Zemin

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo, today signed the book of condolence at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Lusaka, in honour of Jiang Zemin, former President of the People’s Republic of China who passed away on 30th November, 2022.

In his message, Mr Kakubo conveyed deepest sympathies to the family of Mr. Jiang Zemin, the government and the people of China on the death of the former President.

“The Government and the people of the Republic of Zambia are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the former President of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Jiang Zemin.

“ Mr. Jiang Zemin will be fondly remembered as a dedicated advocate for constructive cooperation on the international arena. Under his leadership, Mr. Jiang Zemin advanced China into the global markets, propelling China’s economic rise in the world. He will be greatly missed,” his message read in part.

This is according to a press statement released and signed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Corporation in Lusaka on Tuesday.

Mr. Jiang Zemin served as President of the People’s Republic of China from 1993 to 2003 and died on 30th November at the age of 96

