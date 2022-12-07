Nkana Queens Chairperson Beston Chambeshi Jr says the awkward hour at which Solwezi Queens Academy were traveling to fulfill a fixture prior to being involved in fatal road accident shows that women clubs are financially limping.

Four players and a coach from FAZ second division women’s league club Solwezi Academy Queens died in a road accident which occurred around 03h00 in Mkushi last Saturday.

The team was traveling to Mpika to play FAZ women’s National League fixture against Mpika Doves when the accident occurred.

“Like have been saying, women’s football is slowly on the rise in Zambia but we are finding it difficult to secure sponsorship. Most of the women’s teams are being taken care of by well wishers. The women’s league is being run without sponsors,” Chambeshi said.

“Teams run by individuals, you will find that when playing for example in Lusaka they try to beat time by maybe starting off from areas like Solwezi in the night. Due to logistical challenges teams are unable to travel a day or two before the fixture,” he said.

Chambeshi has since asked FAZ to review the introduction of the National Women’s League.

“I am imploring FAZ to look into challenges women football teams are facing. I would urge FAZ if they are not ready to roll out the game to all parts of the country let them regionalize the game instead of having a national league without sponsors,” Chambeshi said.