Headlines
Hichilema in Chipata to commission new one stop border post

President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Mambwe district in Eastern Province enroute to Chipata district to commission the Mwami/Mchinji one stop border post.

The presidential jet carrying the President landed in Mambwe at Mfuwe international airport at 10:15 hours this morning.

The Head of State was welcomed by Eastern Province Minister, Peter Phiri, some District Commissioners and party officials.

The President has since flown to Chipata by a helicopter where he and his Malawian counterpart, Lazarous Chakwera, are expected to commission the K160 million Mwami/Mchinji one stop border post.

The one stop border post is expected to enhance Zambia’s trade with neighbouring Malawi and facilitate the efficient processing of the movement of goods, people and general trade transactions among others.

The construction of the Mwami-Mchinji one stop border post project was financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

