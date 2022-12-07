George Lwandamina has declared that he has come back to Zesco united to restore order as one of Zambia’s most respected and feared clubs.

Lwandamina returns for a third tenure as coach of the nine-time Zambian champions from Ndola whom he guided to four of those league titles.

He also guided Zesco to five group stage qualifications including the 2016 CAF Champions League semifinals.

The veteran coach on Wednesday met his team at their Ndola base for the first time since leaving Kabwe Warriors to return to Zesco on a three-year deal.

Lwandamina replaces the man who replaced him in 2021 Mumamba Numba who failed to retain the league title he won in 2021 and oversaw Zesco’s unprecedented two successive preliminary exits from continental football before he was fired on October 16, 2022.

“It is a welcome move for me because we still have business with Zesco. You know where we took Zesco and I still feel we can still do it,” Lwandamina said.

“(But) it is not about me, it is all about the five factors. If we can reassemble them: we have the team, we have the technical staff, we have the management, sponsors and the supporters pulling in one direction then we can still do it.

“It is just about trying to encourage them they can still do it as well Zesco had that big tag which has just waned we can still put it back if we believe in ourselves.

“The most important aspect is to have ambition. If each and everyone has the ambition that I want to play for the national team, I want to go pro, and then the team will improve.”

Lwandamina inherits a Zesco that has in its last five games lost four and one matches and is 11th on 20 points, twelve points behind leaders Power Dynamos with one game before the mid-season break.

Furthermore, Zesco is out of contention to qualify for the ABSA Cup where they are the record six-time champions.