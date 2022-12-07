The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has expressed worry over the escalating cases of gender based violence (GBV) cases in the country.

The Zambia Police Service last month disclosed that it recorded 8,790 cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) countrywide during the Third Quarter of 2022.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said from the 8790 cases 2,101 child victims were abused countrywide representing 23.9%.

Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of GBV criminal cases with 1,375 cases translating to 21.8%, followed by Copperbelt Province with 922 cases translating to 14.6%.

NGOCC Board Chairperson Grace Sinkamba said it was regrettable that increasing levels of violence in some cases have led to the killing of many people.

“The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has noted with concern the escalating cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases in the country over the last one year since Zambia and indeed the world commemorated the last 16 Days of activism against Gender Based Violence. According to the cumulative statistics announced by the Zambia Police’s Victim Support Unit (VSU) a total of 23,294 cases of Gender Based Violence have been recorded from January to September 2022,” she said.

“From the trends recorded, it would be no surprise if the upward trend continued when the 4tn quarter report is presented. According to the Zambia Police 6, 915 cases were recorded in the first quarter, 7,589 cases in the second quarter and 8,790 were reported in the third quarter, from the foregone statistics, it is evident that cases of Gender Based Violence (GBV) have been on the increase. The cases reported in the media on a daily basis further confirm the trend as portrayed by these statistics that cases of Gender Based Violence in our communities are rampant and are showing increasing levels of violence that in some cases, have led to the killing of multiple family members,” Ms. Sinkamba said.

“Just recently Zambia was awakened to the sad case of the thirteen (13) girls that were abducted in Lusaka. Apart (on the abduction, the girls suffered multiple abuse by the abductors. It is therefore our hope that the perpetrators can quickly have their day in Court so that justice can be served. Similarly, we are alive to the Gender Based Violence case in Mufulira where a woman suffered abuse at the hands of police officers. As a women’s rights organisation we are keenly following both cases in Lusaka and Mufulira to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book while we take note of other cases happening which may not be in the public domain. As we commemorate this yea/s 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence under the theme, “UNITE! Activism to end violence against women and girls,” we also remember the women and men who lost their lives through GBV. Children have been orphaned as a result of GBV and families robbed of their loved ones, in the last one year, a number of productive hours were lost because of the absenteeism by both men and women who were victims of GBV,” Ms. Sinkamba said.

She said NGOCC wants the review of various strategies that Zambia has used as a country to fight GBV.

“There is therefore a need to review the various strategies that we have used as a country to fight the vice as it clearly has some socio-economic implications on the country. There is a need for all stakeholders including; the Government, the church, civil society, the private sector and indeed communities to work together to fight the scourge. As a nation we need to review the legal frameworks to ensure that they respond to the emerging negative dynamics in the fight against Gender Based Violence. We however take note of the announced initiative that the Government will be embarking on a national wide campaign against GBV in 2023. As a women’s movement we look forward to this campaign. As we have stated, GBV is fast becoming a national crisis that must be addressed immediately. GBV should be condemned in all forms whether perpetrated by a woman or man, a girl or a boy! We appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema and the new dawn administration to ensure that they prioritise the fight against Gender Based Violence,” Ms. Sinkamba said.