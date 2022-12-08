The government yesterday launched youth projects in its continued efforts to improve the livelihoods and welfare of youths.

In a speech read on his behalf by Youth, Sports and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu, President Hakainde Hichilema said that the Government attached great importance to the welfare of youths who form 82 per cent of the Country’s population.

The President announced the immediate implementation of the following projects in phases until 2026 and beyond in order to uplift the welfare of the youths in the country:

1. Internship/Graduate Apprenticeship and Volunteer Programme

Under this programme, Government will revamp the internship/graduate programme with a focus on identifying the specific needs of youths in order to enhance their employability.

The first phase of the programme which will run for 12 months will target an initial 2000 youths who are school leavers, including those who may not have been to school and graduates from colleges, skills training centers and Universities.

2. Youth Connekt Hubs and Digital Platform.

The government will establish youth connekt and innovation hubs in existing youth resource centres countrywide. The hubs will have information on various developmental products and will be a direct link for the youth at both local and international levels. The hubs will also be linked to the Government information communication and technology systems such as Smart Zambia. The objective of this project is to bridge the information gap between the youth of Zambia and the rest of the world.

3. Equipping Youth Resource Centers with Modern Equipment

The government will ensure that under phase one of the project, skills training centres are well equipped with the latest equipment to suit the prevailing trends in various industries in order to provide quality skills training to the youths. It is the President’s sincere hope that the youths will take advantage of such opportunities that the New Dawn Government is providing in order to uplift their livelihoods and welfare, especially since, Government has further increased resource allocation to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in the 2023 national budget to enable youths in their respective constituencies to have easy access to financing.