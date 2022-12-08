A combined team of Police and Immigration Department officers in Ndola has detained eight suspects after intercepting four young children of Congolese origin suspected to be victims of human trafficking.

Copperbelt Province Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba said Immigration officers at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport apprehend four couples all of Croatian origin yesterday after a tip off from the public.

Mr. Mweemba said documents provided by the suspects to do with the alleged adoption of the four children believed to have been issued by the Congolese authority do not appear genuine.

He said Zambian officials are engaging their Congolese colleagues to verify the adoption documents presented by the suspects.

Mr. Mweemba said in a statement that one of the juvenile victims is aged 1 year and 3 months and the other three are all aged three.

He identified the Croatian suspects as Damir Magic aged 44, his wife Nadica Magic aged 45, Subosic Zoran aged 52, his wife Azra Imamovic Subosic aged 41, Ladislav Persic aged 42, his wife Aleksandr Persic aged 40, Noah Kraljevic aged 45 and his wife Ivona Kraljevic aged 36.

Mr. Mweemba further identified the four child victims.

The suspects are separately detained at Chifubu, Kansenshi, Central and Masala Police stations while the victims have been surrendered to the Social welfare facilities.

