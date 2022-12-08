Zesco United have confirmed the appointment of Honour Janza as club Technical Director.

Club chairman Maxwell Saya said Janza, the ex-Tanzania National Team interim coach, has signed a three-year contract with the FAZ Super Division side.

Announcing the appointment, club chairman Maxwell Saya said: “Janza is a highly qualified manager who has worked at the highest level of African football and comes with great credentials. We are positive his vast experience in the game will enhance football development at different levels of the club.”

Janza has in the past coached Chipolopolo, Red Arrows and Tanzania’s Namungo FC.

Meanwhile, Zesco last Saturday appointed George Lwandamina has new head coach on a three year contract.