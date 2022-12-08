9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 8, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Janza Joins Zesco United as TD

By sports
55 views
0
Sports Janza Joins Zesco United as TD
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zesco United have confirmed the appointment of Honour Janza as club Technical Director.

Club chairman Maxwell Saya said Janza, the ex-Tanzania National Team interim coach, has signed a three-year contract with the FAZ Super Division side.

Announcing the appointment, club chairman Maxwell Saya said: “Janza is a highly qualified manager who has worked at the highest level of African football and comes with great credentials. We are positive his vast experience in the game will enhance football development at different levels of the club.”

Janza has in the past coached Chipolopolo, Red Arrows and Tanzania’s Namungo FC.

Meanwhile, Zesco last Saturday appointed George Lwandamina has new head coach on a three year contract.

Previous articleKitwe records high labour disputes among domestic workers

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Janza Joins Zesco United as TD

Zesco United have confirmed the appointment of Honour Janza as club Technical Director. Club chairman Maxwell Saya said Janza, the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bakala’s Zambia Beats South Africa to Reach Cosafa U17 Men’s Semifinals

Sports sports - 1
Coach Ian Bakala says he knew his Zambian side would triumph over South Africa in the Group B decider at the U17 AFCON Algeria...
Read more

Chambeshi Jnr Issues SOS For Womens League Africa Solwezi Academy Tradegy

Sports sports - 1
Nkana Queens Chairperson Beston Chambeshi Jr says the awkward hour at which Solwezi Queens Academy were traveling to fulfill a fixture prior to being...
Read more

Lwandamina Talks Tough on Restoring Order at Zesco United

Sports sports - 1
George Lwandamina has declared that he has come back to Zesco united to restore order as one of Zambia's most respected and feared clubs. Lwandamina...
Read more

COSAFA Mens U17: Zambia Reach Semifinals

Sports sports - 1
Zambia booked a place in the semifinals of the U17 AFCON Algeria 2023 COSAFA Qualifier in Lilongwe on Monday evening with victory over Seychelles...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.