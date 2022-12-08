9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 8, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Kitwe records high labour disputes among domestic workers

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy Kitwe records high labour disputes among domestic workers
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Department of Labour in Kitwe District has recorded 362 labour disputes in the third quarter of 2022, with
cases from domestic workers and security companies dominating the list.

Speaking in an interview , Kitwe District Principal Labour Officer Constantine Mazimba attributed the high number of cases from domestic workers  and security companies to the high rate of ignorance on labour laws among this category of workers.

Mr Mazimba however, stated that there is a slight reduction in labour disputes in general in the quarter under review following the
department’s conducted sensitizations on existing labour legislations to both employees and employers.

“Under the period under review, we recorded 362 labour cases, out of these, 305 were resolved while 33 have been referred to the Industrial
Relations Court,” he said.

He also disclosed that during the period under review, there were no labour strikes reported but 23 summary dismissals were made.

He  noted that a number of cases were recorded from the mining sector especially by workers for mine contractors.

ZANIS reports that during the same period, 28 routine labour inspections were conducted and 21 joint labour inspections were conducted with the help of the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), the Police and the Immigration Department.

Mr Mazimba revealed that  the department managed to recover  money amounting to K379,770 on behalf of clients.

Previous articleMasebo cautions traditional leaders against abusing developmental funds

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

Kitwe records high labour disputes among domestic workers

The Department of Labour in Kitwe District has recorded 362 labour disputes in the third quarter of 2022, with cases...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Masebo cautions traditional leaders against abusing developmental funds

Economy Support Editor - 0
Chongwe Member of Parliament, Sylvia Masebo, has urged traditional leaders to desist from abusing funds for developmental projects that are meant to benefit the local people. Ms Masebo, who is also...
Read more

Tanker drivers threaten to strike

Economy Support Editor - 7
Local Tanker Drivers have threatened to down tools if government does not ban foreign tanker drivers from offloading petroleum products at TAZAMA pipeline in...
Read more

Veep calls for concerted efforts to address nutrition challenges in Africa

Economy Support Editor - 7
Vice President Mutale Nalumango says there is need for African governments to learn from each other to have a holistic approach in tackling the...
Read more

HH and Malawian President Chakwera launch the Mchinji- Mwami one-stop border post

Economy Chief Editor - 8
President Hakainde Hichilema and his Malawian counterpart Lazarus Chakwera yesterday launched the Mchinji- Mwami one-stop border post with President Hichilema describing the facility as...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.