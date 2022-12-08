The Department of Labour in Kitwe District has recorded 362 labour disputes in the third quarter of 2022, with

cases from domestic workers and security companies dominating the list.

Speaking in an interview , Kitwe District Principal Labour Officer Constantine Mazimba attributed the high number of cases from domestic workers and security companies to the high rate of ignorance on labour laws among this category of workers.

Mr Mazimba however, stated that there is a slight reduction in labour disputes in general in the quarter under review following the

department’s conducted sensitizations on existing labour legislations to both employees and employers.

“Under the period under review, we recorded 362 labour cases, out of these, 305 were resolved while 33 have been referred to the Industrial

Relations Court,” he said.

He also disclosed that during the period under review, there were no labour strikes reported but 23 summary dismissals were made.

He noted that a number of cases were recorded from the mining sector especially by workers for mine contractors.

ZANIS reports that during the same period, 28 routine labour inspections were conducted and 21 joint labour inspections were conducted with the help of the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), the Police and the Immigration Department.

Mr Mazimba revealed that the department managed to recover money amounting to K379,770 on behalf of clients.