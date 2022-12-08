The Lusaka City Council – LCC has enhanced patrols to curb underage beer drinking.

The Local Authority has intensified its patrols in the City as a control measure to reduce offenses associated with immoral and criminal activities that are usually perpetuated during the festive season by some residents in high density areas.

In a statement issued by the Lusaka City Council Public Relations Manager Chola Mwamba, stating that the Council is aware that some bar and night club owners are flouting the Liqour Licensing Act by operating outside the prescribed operational hours and patronizing underage beer drinking as well as causing noise pollution.

“We would like to state that areas such as Emmasdale, Kabwata, Chilenje, Garden, Chipata, Kabanana and many others are under surveillance by the Local Authority especially this coming festive season and anyone found wanting of contravening the Liqour Licensing Act will be dealt with accordingly,” she said

Ms Mwamba noted that the Local Authority has since embarked on the night patrols, as they have cautioned and charged some bar and night club owners for breaching the law.

“We would therefore like to appeal to the general public to report all matters to do with underage beer drinking, operating bars and nightclubs outside the legalized hours and noise pollution to the Council,” she noted

Ms Mwamba mentioned that the Council is committed to ensure that all business entities in the City including bars and night clubs adhere to the operating regulations especially during the festive season.