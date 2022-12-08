Local Tanker Drivers have threatened to down tools if government does not ban foreign tanker drivers from offloading petroleum products at TAZAMA pipeline in Ndola.

Zambia Union of Tanker Drivers and Allied Workers (ZUTDAW) President Shaft Mubanga said in an interview in Ndola that government should take action over the action by foreign drivers or face a strike action.

Mr. Mubanga charged that oil marketing companies (OMCs’) are not adhering to government’s directive to award local tanker drivers contracts to supply petroleum products which has resulted in Zambian trucks being parked.

Mr. Mubanga pointed out that foreign tankers have taken over control of the petroleum industry and have consequently reduced business opportunities for local transporters.

He observed that out of every 50 tanker trucks offloading products at TAZAMA, only three belong to local transporters.

Mr Mubanga added that the volumes for local tankers being offloaded have reduced from 120 million liters to 40 million liters weekly.

Meanwhile, Union Vice President Gerald Nyoni appealed to government to immediately resolve the matter as opposed to local Tanker Drivers taking strike action as the action will negatively impact the economy.