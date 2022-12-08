9.5 C
Economy
Veep calls for concerted efforts to address nutrition challenges in Africa

Veep calls for concerted efforts to address nutrition challenges in Africa
Vice President Mutale Nalumango says there is need for African governments to learn from each other to have a holistic approach in tackling the issues of nutrition on the continent.

Speaking on arrival in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire yesterday ahead of the African Union High Level meeting on the theme of the African year on nutrition, Mrs Nalumango said the continent has continued to face challenges in terms of nutrition.

Mrs Nalumango said Africa has been experiencing hunger and malnutrition due to various factors which include wars, pandemics among other challenges.

She stated that the meeting was important for African countries to discuss solutions in reference to the Malabo declaration on the commitments made to improve nutrition.

Mrs Nalumanago further said the meeting will create a platform for countries to learn from one another’s experiences that can be adopted in approaching the challenge of hunger and malnutrition.

“As Africa we can work and ensure that the issue of nutrition is tackled,” she said.

Mrs Nalumango said government have taken the matter seriously by moving the fight against hunger and malnutrition to be handled by the Vice President’s office in order to approach the challenge holistically as there are many things that impact on the nutrition status of people.

She added that nutrition involves people having the right food at the right time and having a good environment.

“As Zambia, we see this meeting to be very important hence our attendance, we are hopeful to learn a lot from one another,” she said.

The African Union designated 2022 the year of nutrition under the theme “strengthening resilience in nutrition and food security on the African continent.”

