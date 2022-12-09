THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) should explain why they have failed to act on the official and formal complaint against the Ministry of Tourism over the unilateral cancellation of the 19 Hunting Concession Agreements (HCAs), Emmanuel Mwamba has demanded.

Mr Mwamba said he had reported Mr Evans Muhanga to the ACC for abusing his authority by cancelling the safari hunting concession agreements signed in 2020 and duly awarded to concessionaires but even after the Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha had advised against the action.

Mr Mwamba, Zambia’s former Ambassador to Ethiopia is demanding that the ACC should explain why it has failed to act on his complaint even after he had presented all the evidence and letters of the cancellation of the Safari hunting.

Mr Mwamba, a Patriotic Front presidential candidate says he had presented a detailed report of abuse of authority by Mr Muhanga but wonders why the ACC has not attended to his formal complaint.

He said the ACC had not written to him to inform him about how far the investigations had gone after it had informed the nation that it had taken interest in the cancellation of the Hunting Concession Agreements.

“The ACC has not gotten back to me to inform me about how far the investigations have gone into the cancellation of the Safari hunting contracts. I am still appealing to the ACC to attend to my complaint because it was detailed with all the evidence and letters. I am challenging the ACC to explain why they have failed or refused to atternd to my official and formal complaint,” Mr Mwamba said.

Mr Mwamba haa also demanded reinstatement of director of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP), Dr Chuma Simukonda who had been fired for refusing to be part of the cancellation of the hunting concessions.

Mr Mwamba, in a letter to then acting Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) dated May 16, 2022 cited Muhanga for gross unlawful practices.

Mwamba demanded Dr Simukonda be reinstated to his position at the Department of National Parks and Wildlife as he was a victim of excessive abuse of office by his superior and that the legal liability and cost of the cancellation of Hunting Concession Agreements should be borne by Mr Muhanga.

“I am deeply troubled by events occurring at the Ministry of Tourism…Information has emerged of two matters that clearly constitute illegalities, abuse of power and possible criminal conduct. The Permanent Secretary, Mr Evans Muhanga on 4th May 2022 wrote a letter to cancel a legally and legitimately procured tender related to Hunting Concessions and proceeded to annul agreements produced to that effect,” Mr Mwamba said at the time.