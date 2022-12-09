9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 9, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Courts Must Check Dictatorial Practices Emerging In Parliament Under Speaker Mutti

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Headlines Courts Must Check Dictatorial Practices Emerging In Parliament Under Speaker Mutti
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The National Assembly of Zambia is extending its dictatorial tendencies to excluding members of the public from participating in its deliberations, Governance Activist Isaac Mwanza has charged.

Mr Mwanza who made submissions supporting President Hichilema’s appointment of Mwaangala Zaloumis and McDonald Chipenzi as Commissioners of the Electoral Commission of Zambia and rejecting elevation of Ali Simwiinga as Vice Chairperson has been excluded by the National Assembly from making oral testimony before the Select Committee.

Mr Mwanza had written to Parliament on 29th November, 2022 to allow him to participate in the legislative process of ratifying the Commissioners and the Committee had not yet started receiving oral testimonies of witnesses.

Mr Mwanza said the unconstitutional decision by the Select Committee to exclude him flies in the teeth of Article 89(2) of the Constitution of Zambia which requires participation and access to Committees.

Article 89(2) of the Constitution reads:

“89.(2) The National Assembly or a parliamentary committee shall not exclude the public or media from its sittings, unless there are justifiable reasons for the exclusion and the Speaker informs the public or media of the reasons.”

Mr Mwanza expressed shock that the National Assembly of Zambia can decide to exclude him from participating in the process for no justifiable reasons.

“It is clear the National Assembly has already taken a position on the persons appointed and they will be rubberstamping the appointment with less scrutiny. This is bad for our constitutional democracy because the essence of parliamentary scrutiny is to check on every detail available with the public that makes the nominees constitutionally suitable or not suitable for appointment,” he said

Mr Mwanza said he will engage both the Speaker whom Article 89 of the Constitution vests with the duty to explain his exclusion as well as the Attorney General before he can decide whether to take the matter to Court or not as the actions of the National Assembly contravene the Constitution.

Previous articleZambia and South Africa to Meet in 2022 COSAFA U17 Women’s Final

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Courts Must Check Dictatorial Practices Emerging In Parliament Under Speaker Mutti

The National Assembly of Zambia is extending its dictatorial tendencies to excluding members of the public from participating in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ACC should explain why they have failed to act on the Hunting Concession Agreements

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) should explain why they have failed to act on the official and formal complaint against the Ministry of Tourism over...
Read more

Constituency Development Fund is in a mess

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
Kitwe’s independent Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Chansa Mpundu has said the utilisation of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is in a mess owing to...
Read more

Prolonged load shedding is one of the factors that made the people of Zambia to kick out the PF

Headlines Chief Editor - 12
Former UPND aspiring Parliamentary candidate for Mufulira Central Constituency Geoffrey Luchele has warned the New Dawn Government that prolonged load shedding is one of...
Read more

The death of Tutwa should help Zambians to unite regardless of their political differences-Nkombo

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
Local Government Minister Garry Nkombo has said the death of former Patriotic Front (PF) Kabwe Central Member of Parliament and lawyer Tutwa Ngulube should...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.