President Hakainde Hichilema has left for the United States of America to attend the US- Africa Leaders Summit. The summit will deliberate access to capital, food insecurity, and promoting sustainable economic growth and development. The Presidential Challenger took off from ZAF Lusaka Base at about 09:31 hours.

Defence Chiefs saw off President Hichilema, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, Lusaka Province Minister Sheal Mulyata and Lusaka Province District Commissioner Rosa Zulu among other senior government officials.

The summit is scheduled to run from December 13th to 15th in Washington.

The Summit to be hosted by US President Joe Biden will be attended by African Heads of State and Government, business leaders, civil society global Chief Executive Officers and leading US-African businesses and investors, among others.

The Summit is expected to underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.

President Hichilema and other Heads of State and Government are expected to deliberate on opportunities for public-private partnerships; bolstering the US-Africa economic relationship; access to capital; food insecurity, and promoting sustainable economic growth and development. On Thursday 15th December 2022, the official day for the Leaders Summit, the President is scheduled to deliver a statement during the Leaders Session on Partnering on Agenda 2063. The President will also participate in the inaugural US-Africa Business Forum and various panel discussions including the Civil Society Forum; and the Conservation, Climate Adaptation and Just Energy Transition Forum, prior to the Leaders Summit.

On the margins of the Summit, the President is scheduled to attend a meeting organized by the Council on Foreign Relations as well as an engagement for African Heads of State and Government, at the invitation of the Atlantic Council.

In addition, President Hichilema will hold bilateral meetings with other leaders and business executives to forge strong partnerships for collaboration, particularly in trade and investment for Zambia.

The President is keen to see higher levels of Foreign Direct Investment in Zambia and will use the high-level engagements to stimulate greater interest and leverage opportunities for collaborative partnerships for mutual benefit. The President remains firmly focused on implementing robust and ambitious economic programmes aimed at turning around the country’s economy.

In this regard, the President’s participation in this important Summit is crucial for unlocking economic opportunities, and scaling up innovation, entrepreneurship and industry-focused progress for the benefit of Zambians. It will also shore up Zambia’s credentials as a proponent of multilateralism, international cooperation and sustainable development anchored on peace and security.

President Hichilema is expected to depart from the United States of America for Zambia immediately after his engagements.