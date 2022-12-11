Zambia failed to defend the COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship after losing to regional rivals South Africa in the final played at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi on Sunday.

The Young Shepolopolo lost 4-3 to South Africa to miss out on gold at the Regional 5 Games Lilongwe 2022.

Lucy Kajiya, Jessy Zulu, Blessing Zangose Zulu scored for Zambia while South Africa’s scorers were Sinazo Ntshota, Nobahle Mdelwa and Andrielle Mibe.

Zambia qualified to the final of the COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship after beating Malawi 3-1 on penalties following a 2-2 draw in the midweek semifinals.

Coach Naomi Phiri’s girls advanced to the semifinals after thumping Comoros 10-0 in their second Group B match last Monday.

Zambia had earlier thrashed Botswana 5-0 in the opener at the Bingu National Stadium.