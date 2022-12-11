Zambia on Sunday won the Under-17 COSAFA Championship after edging South Africa 1-0 in the final at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Midfielder Kelvin Phiri’s 60th minute goal propelled the Junior Chipolopolo to victory at the regional championship staged under the Regional 5 Games.

Zambia had earlier beaten South Africa 1-0 in the group stage of the COSAFA Championship.

Winning the cup is a bonus for Zambia who secured their place at the 2023 Junior Africa Cup in Algeria by reaching the COSAFA Championship final.

Zambia qualified for Algeria 2023 alongside South Africa after winning their respective COSAFA Championship semifinals on Friday night.

The Junior Chipolopolo beat Botswana 4-2 and South Africa overcame hosts Malawi.