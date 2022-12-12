Former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Chilosha Lusambo has said it is only in Zambia where people hate you for being generous.

And Mr. Lusambo has donated K100, 000 to the choir at United Church of Zambia’s St. Margaret’s Congregation in Kaunda Square to go toward the planned procurement of a bus.

Speaking during the Sunday Church Service, Mr. Lusambo said some people plotted to dislodge him from the Kabushi Parliamentary Seat he previously held because of being charitable.

Mr. Lusambo vowed to continue being generous saying if being charitable was a crime he would be committing it every day.

“It is only in Zambia where a generous person is hated. This only happens in Zambia. This has shocked me. Where I come from, my parents taught me to be generous. There is a blessing in giving. When I was donating to people in Kabushi Constituency, some people came to tell me that we will remove you from the seat because you are generous. Is giving people a crime? But I vowed that I will continue giving even if you remove me from Parliament because there is nothing in Parliament but there is a blessing in giving. We will continue giving and if giving is a crime then I will be committing this crime every day. I have followed the choir here and we will meet their needs,” he said.

“The choir has told me that they have already started fundraising and they have raised K90, 000. They want to procure a bus. With my team, my family, Mrs Lusambo and all my children including Edgar and Esther told me that I must do great things because I am tall. So from the K90, 000 you have raised we are going to top up K100, 000. We are also going to buy speakers for the Church. This is not the first time we are giving. We have made donations to all parts of the country that includes Mongu, Central Province and Copperbelt. In Kabushi we have empowered many churches. There is a blessing in giving. If you remember some time back many people used to call me a cadre but because of God’s power I became Kabushi MP and Minister for Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces,” Mr. Lusambo continued.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lusambo has asked Zambians to pray for former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

“Right now, we only have Mr. Lungu as a former President. As Zambians we look after the elderly well. In our culture we keep the elderly in our homes, not in the old people’s homes like in other cultures. In our culture we learn from the elders in order to know where we are coming from and where we are going. So, let us all pray for the former President Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu. He is the only former President we have,” he said.

Mr. Lusambo added that people should be aware that Zambia does not belong to politicians alone.

“I came here following an invitation from the choir that has an album launch. So, as a resident of Kaunda Square I so it fit to come and listen to the new songs from the choir. We are in the festive season. This is a season of loving one another. Jesus came on earth to unify this world. As a church when you see things going bad in the country you must rise to pray for the country. When you hear that homosexuality has come to Zambia you as the body of Christ should feel bad, you must get worried and you must pray that God removes this abomination. Zambia is a Christian nation but Christianity should not just be on paper. We must show our faith through deeds. You can’t be a Christian when you do not help your suffering neighbour. Zambia is a country for every citizen. This is not a country for Mr. Lungu, Mr. Hakainde or politicians. Politicians are fewer but the country is in the hands of all citizens,” he said.

“It is you the people that give politicians the mandate to lead. We feel that Peter can lead us, so Peter we give you the mandate to lead us but if you see that Peter is not meeting your expectations you can speak out. Let us pray for the people leading us. If the ones ruling us are going in the right direction let us pray for them. If they are not leading us in a good way let us pray for them to change. The Bible says when believers rule people get satisfied but when non believers rule people cry. As a church, pray for the people crying to wipe away people’s tears,” Mr. Lusambo said.