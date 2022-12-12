9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, December 12, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

The government committed to developing the Arts industry

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Rural News The government committed to developing the Arts industry
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The government says it remains committed to promoting the Art industry as it is proving to be a growing source of employment to many Zambians.

Kaoma District Commissioner Sheba Muyambango explained that people should not only be limited to look for white collar jobs when there are other opportunities in the Arts industry to earn a living through talents.

Ms Muyambango was speaking in Kaoma at the Lusaya Movie Premiere local production, the first of its Kind in Western Province.

She stated that government has demonstrated its commitment through the K10, 000 grant that was given to Lusaya Movie Productions.

“This first ever movie that has been produced in Kaoma has put Western Province on the map, the province should not be one of the poorest provinces when we have an enormous wealth of talent that can be tapped into,” she said.

The District Commissioner called on youths to apply for empowerment through the Constituency Development Funds (CDF) so as to better their livelihood.

And a renowned Zambian Actress Violet Walubita popularly known as Dainess called on upcoming actors and actresses to persevere.

Ms. Walubita advised the young ladies not to allow sexual exploitation if they are to excel in the industry adding that a number of actresses died because they allowed abuse.

And Lusaya Film Director Mike Walubita appealed to well-wishers to help finance the Lusaya productions.

He has since thanked government for the financial support rendered through a K10, 000 grant given under CDF.

Previous articleLoad shedding casts a bad light on the UPND’s promise of sustainable power supply during campaigns

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

The government committed to developing the Arts industry

The government says it remains committed to promoting the Art industry as it is proving to be a...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mufumbwe council to repossess undeveloped plots

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Mufumbwe Town Council in North Western Province will soon embark on the repossession of undeveloped plots in the area. Speaking to the media ...
Read more

Chief Nkula to repossess land from GBV perpetrators

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Senior Chief Nkula of the Bemba people in Chinsali district has pledged to protect women and girls from all forms of gender based violence...
Read more

Contractors who abandoned project works to refund Government – Mwanakampwe

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Central Province Permanent Secretary, Milner Mwanakampwe says contractors who were engaged to construct district administrations in Ngabwe, Chisamba and Luano should be brought to...
Read more

UPND warns its membership against theft of inputs

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
United Party for National Development (UPND) Chikankata Constituency Coordinator, Daniel Bweupe, says the ruling party will not entertain any reports of theft of farming...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.