General News
Updated:

Zambia Police to Summon Individuals claiming that Late Tutwa Ngulube was poisoned

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Zambia Police has announced that starting tomorrow, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, individuals who are on record of making claims that the late Tutwa Ngulube was poisoned so will be summoned to help the Police with investigations.

reacting to claims by a number of people that Mr Ngulube was poisoned, Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba said in a statement that some people have been heard in some sections of the media insinuating that he was poisoned and that they have evidence to that effect.

Mr Kajoba said that Mr Tutwa Ngulube’s death is being treated as sudden and as per procedure, an Inquiry File was opened and the postmortem was conducted to establish the cause of death.

Below is the full statement

STATEMENT BY THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE ON UNSUBSTANTIATED CLAIMS THAT THERE WAS FOUL PLAY ON MR. TUTWA NGULUBE’S DEATH

Police is concerned with the continuous statements being made by some individuals concerning the passing on of Honourable Tutwa Ngulube.

From the time he passed on, some people have been heard in some sections of the media insinuating that he was poisoned and that they have evidence to that effect.
In any case, Police have been following with keen interest the comments made by the named individuals.

We wish to state that the Zambia Police treated late Honourable Ngulube’s death as a sudden and as per procedure, an Inquiry File was opened. Postmortem was conducted to establish the cause of death.

In an event that the cause of death is natural, the surviving family deserves the right to privacy in terms of disclosing the deceased’s cause of death.

Late Tutwa Ngulube was a public figure and a prominent Lawyer in Zambia who deserves respect and dignity from well meaning citizens.

Those who have been claiming that there was foul play in the death of Mr. Ngulube have never been to the Police so that they provide the Police with evidence substantiating their claims.

In this regard, effective tomorrow, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, we will be summoning individuals who are on record of making claims that the late Mr. Ngulube was poisoned so that they help Police with investigations.

MR. LEMMY KAJOBA
INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE
12th December, 2022

