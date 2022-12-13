Ethiopia’s government will investigate the reported deaths of 27 of its citizens found in a farming area on the outskirts of Lusaka, Ethiopia’s state news agency said on Monday.

Zambian police said preliminary investigations showed the victims were all men aged between 20 and 38, whose bodies had been dumped along a road by unknown people.

A sole survivor was found alive in the early hours of Sunday morning and rushed to a Lusaka hospital for treatment, police said.

According to the statement, the Government of Ethiopia expressed its deepest sorrow over the tragedy and it is collaborating with the Government of Zambia to send experts to the area to confirm the identities of the citizens who allegedly lost their lives while attempting to cross into South Africa illegally.

It further says investigation into the circumstances surrounding those who passed away in Malawi earlier this year is being conducted by a team led by the ministry of foreign affairs.

It said the incident demonstrates the continued need for coordinated efforts from citizens and relevant Government agencies to reduce the harm that human trafficking causes to citizens.

Meanwhile, the Department of Immigration says it has set up a joint investigations team to investigate the death of the 27 foreign nationals who were discovered dumped on a road in Meanwood Khosi area on Sunday.

Immigration Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka says the team includes officers from the immigration department, Zambia police and others.

Mr. Nshinka told ZNBC news that the foreign national who was found alive and rushed to the hospital is in a stable condition and responding well to treatment.

Mr. Nshinka added that the identities of all the deceased and the survivor are yet to be established.

And Deputy Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale said investigations have intensified into matter involving the twenty-Seven bodies that were dumped in Lusaka’s Meanwood Nkosi Area.

Some residents of Lusaka’s Meanwood Nkosi Area are shunning to use the road where the 27 bodies of suspected foreign nationals were dumped.

A Check by ZNBC News in the area found the road is empty and residents are using alternative routes.

Meanwhile the road still has some of the belongings for the deceased foreign nationals scattered on the road.

The 27 bodies were discovered on Sunday and police suspect the were dumped on the road after suffering suffocation.

One person was however found gasping for breath and was rushed to the hospital.