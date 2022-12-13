Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) have started actualizing the electric vehicle battery value chain that the two countries agreed to embark on.

And President Hakainde Hichilema is today expected to on the sidelines of the ongoing US-Africa summit in Washington DC, witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Zambia and Congo Dr regarding support for the development of a value chain in the electric vehicle battery sector.

Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has said in a statement that the signing of the MOU follows the tremendous amount of work and effort President Hichilema and his counterpart Felix Tshisekedi have invested in leveraging local resources to drive the global clean energy transition agenda.

In April this year, Zambia and the DRC signed a historical cooperation agreement to facilitate the development of the value chain in the electric battery and clean energy sector to provide a framework for bilateral cooperation on the initiative to develop the battery value chain as well as strengthen collaboration between the two countries.

Once actualized, the combined strategy will create jobs for both Congolese and Zambians and boost economies of the two countries.

Meanwhile Mr. Bwalya says President Hichilema is also expected to speak at the conservation, climate adaptation and a just energy transition forum where the president will reinforce the urgency of the climate change problem and drum up efforts to increase access to modern, cleaner, sustainable energy for people not just on the African continent but globally.