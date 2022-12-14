The 2021 Labour Force Survey has revealed that out of the total working age population of over 10 million people, only 3.6 million are in the labour force while 6.4 million are outside the labour force because of various reasons such as schooling, disease or injury.

Speaking during the launch of the 2021 Labour Force Report in Lusaka this morning, Minister of Labour and Social Security Brenda Tambatamba explained that according to the survey, the unemployment rate with respect to the available labour force is estimated at 12.5 percent, which is a reduction from 13.8 percent recorded in 2020.

Ms Tambatamba further explained that in 2021, youth unemployment stood at 17.4 percent against 2020’ 19.9 percent, but indicated that the combined unemployment that takes into account the number of unemployed persons in the labour force and the potential labour force, which is yet to enter the labour market, remains high at 38.8 percent.

She noted that currently, 73.2 percent of employed persons are in the informal sector while 26.8 percent are in the formal sector while 51.4 percent of the youth between the ages 15 and 35 in Zambia are not in employment, education or training.

Meanwhile, during the same event, the Minister launched the Computerised Psychometric Testing System, and the National Labour Productivity Report (2019 to 2020).

The Minister disclosed that in the past the manual paper based Psychometric Testing System was relied on, which had several challenges such as delayed processing of results, high logistical and administration costs, accessibility of the test materials to damage and difficult in maintaining records, and to resolve these challenges, the Ministry will now use a Computerised Psychometric Testing System.

Ms Tambatamba added that the development of the Computerised Psychometric Testing System is in line with the New Dawn Government aspirations of having a relic based human resource recruitment, as the system brings in transparency in recruitment especially where large numbers are involved as it was seen in the case of recruitment of enumerators for the 2022 census.

“We can no longer as a country continue to rely on personal relationships or gut feeling at human resource recruitment, if we are to enhance economical activities and development of our country,” she said

“When we talk about prudence in the management of human resources, we are walking the talk through this Computerised Psychometric Testing System, as we are achieving coordinated, positive growth in the delivery of public services and reduction in government expenditure, simply put, this is a cost reflective way of delivering government services to all parts of our country,” she added

And Ms Tambatamba disclosed that the her Ministry working in close collaboration with the Zambia Statistics Agency (ZAMSTAT) have formulated two reports namely the, the Labour Force Survey Report and the National Labour Productivity Report, and the methodology used to collect, process and analyze statistics are in line as confirmed with international based practices and statistics which are compatible internationally.

“The Labour Force Survey Report and the National Labour Productivity Report produce information that is critical for planning, policy formulation and decision making, and as the New Dawn Government we believe in the use of evidence in policy making and planning to ensure that our methodical intervention are responsive to the needs of our citizens,” She further disclosed

She explained that the National Labour Productivity Report has come at a time when the New Dawn Government is calling for a change in the way business is being done in both in the public and private sectors, and also to calibrate the rhythm of transacting to optimum levels, because that is what productivity is all about.

She added that the Report examines the performance of 19 sectors in the country’s economy in terms of labour productivity and productivity growth rate, adding that the 19 industries include among others the growth sectors that are identified in the 8th National Development Plan.

“Namely; mining, tourism, agriculture, energy, construction, manufacturing, education, health, and public sectors,” she mentioned

And International Labour Organization Country Director for Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique George Okutho said that through the launch of the national action plan for skills anticipation, government, private sector and other partners will effectively be contributing towards fostering a smooth transition to the new realities of the future world of work by assisting in the development of skills, policies and systems linked to labour market needs.