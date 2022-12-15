9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Alex Ng’onga Banned For The Rest of The 2022/23 Season

Nkana striker Alex Ng’onga has been banned for the rest of the season following his violent display after he was substituted during the first leg of last month’s big Kitwe derby at Nkana Stadium.

Ng’onga ripped this Nkana jersey and then violently kicked a SuperSport satellite TV’s touchline boom microphone after he was substituted late in the second half of his sides’ 1-0 home loss to arch-foes Power Dynamos on November 19.

The drama was played live on SuperSport.

“The Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has banned Nkana striker Alex Ng’onga for the rest of the season for being in breach of Article 48 of the FAZ Disciplinary Code,” FAZ spokesperson Sydney Mungala said in a statement.

“According to the verdict by the Disciplinary Committee, Ng’onga has also been slapped with a K25, 000 fine to be paid within seven days.

“Ng’onga was provisionally suspended by FAZ in line with Article 53 (4) of the Disciplinary Code of 2021 pending the determination of his matter by the Disciplinary Committee.”

Mungala further stated that Ng’onga has the right to appeal the verdict in the next 72 hours.

And FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala thanked the FAZ Disciplinary Committee for swiftly disposing of the case.

“Special thanks to the judicial bodies and secretariat for their commitment to clearing disputes in our game in good time. This is in the long run reduces tension in the game and prevents last minute decisions at the close of the season that may alter the outcome of the league,” Kashala said.

