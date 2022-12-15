Minister of Defence Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma says the sale of the Presidential Jet Gulfstream (C650ER) will be consistent with all the relevant applicable laws, regulations, and procedures relating to the disposition of public assets.

Speaking when delivering a Ministerial statement to Parliament today, in response to the question raised on 2nd December, 2022, by Mporokoso Member of Parliament, when he raised a question on the floor of Parliament by quoting Article 210 (2) and (3) of the Republican Constitution that provides for the disposal of State assets, subject to approval by Parliament. He stated that the law is very clear in providing that the disposal of major State assets be subject to approval by Parliament. He went on to say, “clearly, the transaction has not been presented on the floor of this House, so, why is the Government proceeding with the transaction, thereby acting outside the law, instead of bringing them for approval by Parliament?”

Mr. Lufuma responded to the above question by stating that the intended disposal of the C650ER aircraft will be consistent with the Provisions of Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, in particular Article 210 (1) and(2): the Public Finance Management Act No. 1 of 2018, in particular Section 42 (1); and all relevant applicable laws, regulations as well as procedures relating to disposal of public assets.

The Defence Minister explained that the Government through the Ministry of Defence is in the process of disposing and replacing the Presidential Jet Gulfstream (C650ER) with another air platform that will have much lower operational and maintenance costs, adding that during the period that the Zambia Air Force has operated the jet, the maintenance, operational, training and other associated costs have been astronomical and proven to be a strain on the Government treasury.

“US Dollar Six Million, Three Hundred and Seventeen, Forty-Three and Fifty Eighty cents (US56,317,O48.58) was spent on its annual maintenance and servicing costs, for a short period of three (03) years even when the aircraft was under utilised by the Presidency for flights within and outside Zambia,” he explained

Mr. Lufuma disclosed that the Government of the previous regime,through the Ministry of Defence, purchased the Gulfstream C650ER, through a third Party, at US $7O Uittion (cost of aircraft) as opposed to buying the aircraft at a lower reasonable price from the manufacturer, Gulfstream Aerospace of the United States at US $5O Million, at the time of purchase or indeed the market price of US $60 Million then.

Mr. Lufuma further disclosed that it is, therefore, not in the best interest of Zambians and the New Dawn Government to maintain such an aircraft on Government inventory as it would ultimately provide an alliance of individuals involved in this illicit procurement, a protracted window to continuously syphon the already paltry government resources.

“The previous Administration bought the Gulfstream at an exorbitant price of 194.9 million United States Dollars inclusive of the accessories. The 194.9 million United States Dollars is part of the total loan of 400 million United States Dollars meant for Modernisation of the Defence Force. (Army, ZAF & National),” Mr. Lufuma stated

“The overpayments on the basic Aircraft and other additional enhancements such as the J-Music, which were illicitly entered into are as follows: Upgrade (J-Music) contract amount at US$ 50,000.000, and actual amount paid was US$ 50,000.000, with a US$ 5,000.000 market price at the time, with a US$ 45,000.000 difference over payment wastage,” he disclosed.

Mr. Lufuma mentioned that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has taken keen interest in the corruption allegations in the procurement process of the Gulfstream C650ER Presidential Jet by the previous Administration which was used to siphon funds.

“The Anti-Corruption Commission will continue investigating into the corrupt acquisition of the C650 aircraft by the previous administration,” Mr. Lufuma said