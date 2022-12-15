9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, December 15, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

US Firm anounces a $150 investment in Mining exploration and development

By Chief Editor
55 views
0
Economy US Firm anounces a $150 investment in Mining exploration and development
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A US based mining firm, with its partners, has announced a 150 million United States dollars investment in mining exploration and development in the Mingomba deposit and support towards Lubambe Copper Mine in Chililabombwe town in the Copperbelt Province.

The mine has the potential to provide enough copper for more than 100 million electric vehicles.

Making the announcement on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders’ summit in Washington today, KoBold Metals President, JOSH GOLDMAN, said the 150 million dollars investment is its first major mineral exploration commitment it is making under President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA.

Mr. GOLDMAN said a number of factors had driven the mining firm to enter into a public private partnership -PPP- with ZCCM-IH and EMR Capital, the major shareholder in Lubambe Mines.

He said the investment will introduce highly skilled mining professionals and technology to Zambia for copper and cobalt exploration at Mingomba Resources.

Earlier, US Secretary of Commerce, GINA RAIMONDO, said this year’s summit will see the announcement of 14 deals worth 15 billion dollars, more than what was committed during the US-Africa Summit of 2014.

Ms. RAIMONDO expressed happiness that Zambia was able to benefit from this amount of investment.

She said the US government remained committed to supporting the country’s development efforts.

And President HICHILEMA reiterated his administration’s commitment to develop the country through promotion of investments such as the one the country has clinched at the summit.

President HICHILEMA maintained that the government will continue messaging to the world that Zambia is the best destination for doing business and investment.

The Head of State however called on investors to partner with the government so that they help in fulfilling its agenda to the people whom he promised when vying for political office.

Earlier, Mines and Minerals Development Minister, PAUL KABUSWE, hailed the development saying the investment will result in more jobs especially among the youths.

Previous articleIOM and UNHCR shocked and alarmed by the discovery of the bodies of 27 Ethiopian nationals

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

US Firm anounces a $150 investment in Mining exploration and development

A US based mining firm, with its partners, has announced a 150 million United States dollars investment in mining...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

3.1% ZCCM-IH Revenue Royalty Model with Kansanshi Copper Mine is a good deal for Zambia – Lumba

Economy Chief Editor - 2
A Local Economist has dispelled assertions that the ZCCM-IH sold its 20 percent shareholding in the First Quantum Mine owned Kansanshi Copper mine of...
Read more

CPD warns Zambians to be weary of self serving politicians

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The Centre for Policy Dialogue has warned Zambia to be weary of some politicians seeking public office for selfish reasons. In a statement, CPD Executive...
Read more

Zambia and the DRC start the actualization of the electric vehicle battery value chain

Economy Chief Editor - 14
Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) have started actualizing the electric vehicle battery value chain that the two countries agreed to embark on. And...
Read more

Government has released K10.8 billion for various developmental, debt-service and operational programmes

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The Government has released K10.8 billion for various developmental, debt-service and operational programmes. Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, said the government was...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.