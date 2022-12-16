9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, December 16, 2022
Sports
Beleaguered Fashion Scores in Rangers Victory

Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala on Thursday got some respite from his legal distractions to score a goal for Rangers on the Scottish leagues’ resumption after a month-long FIFA World Cup break.

Fashion is in the midst of a court case where he has been sued by a woman in the Lusaka High Court who wants an injunction placed on the Chipolopolo striker after he allegedly sent a nude image of her to a third party.

The Zambia striker on December 15 scored a 15th minute equalizer for number two side Rangers in their 3-2 home win over 8th placed Hibernian.

Fashion was later substituted in the 65th minute after scoring his second league goal of the season from seven games.

The match also marked the beginning of Michael Beale’s reign at Ibrox since leaving Queens Park Rangers to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst was fired in November after a year in charge.

Meanwhile, defender Frankie Musonda’s Ayr United is scheduled to resume their promotion chase this Saturday when the Scottish Championship leaders visit 5th placed Patrick Thistle.

