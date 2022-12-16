State House Media Director Clayson Hamasaka says Forum for Democracy and Development – FDD Leaders Edith Nawakwi should use her party Members of Parliament if she wants to impeach President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Hamasaka mentioned that Ms Nawakwi had the right to call for the removal of the President but within the law, adding that if she thinks she can impeach President Hichilema she could use her party Members of Parliament, which of course she does not have.

“She wants HH to go now so let her within the law, let her use her MPs or whichever MPs to remove HH within the law, that’s why I am saying let her use her Mps, her MPs I don’t know, they could be PF MPs or whatever which Mps, tell Nawakwi to tell her MPs to impeach HH,” Mr Hamasaka said

Hamasaka said that even assuming that President Hichilema where to go today there would be no elections according to the constitution.

“So the entire government should just be dissolved, the Vice-President, Ministers just dissolved, let go, to go for early elections so that Nawakwi should come in? saying Zambians were the ones who elected leaders,” Mr Hamasaka wondered

In responding to Ms Nawakwi’s assertions that President Hichilema was a man of contradictions and lies, including promising people that they would get part payment from their NAPSA contributions yet all that was lies, Mr Hamasaka said that Ms Nawakwi should go to the people and deliver a message telling them what HH has done and that he should be removed based on that.

Mr Hamasaka wondered why Ms Nawakwi would charge that President Hichilema kept blaming all the wrongs on his predecessor Edgar Lungu, and also claiming that he had no vision himself, he added that how can one who had no vision employ over 30,000 teachers and 11,000 health workers and they were all on the payroll, including employing people in the defence forces.

But Ms Nawakwi argued that President Hichilema has actually messed up the health sector after going on what she described as recruitment rampage and eating into the money the former administration had agreed with the World Bank to improve remunerations for health workers to bring them to parity with those obtaining in the region to avoid brain drain.

Ms Nawakwi claimed that as a result the World Bank had told the President to pay for the over recruited people himself, hence her argument that the President did not have the vision and direction to guide the nation, but Mr Hamasaka said that Ms Nawakwi was playing politics and that she was allowed to do so and that no one should cripple her political agenda.

“It must be painful for some people to see stability in the country because they are in the opposition,” he said

He stated that the economic baseline has been set, as the economy is on what he described as a runaway, and fundamentals such as the exchange rate and inflation have been stabilised, and he also stated that there is peace in the country.

“These are things which are annoying our colleagues and they are free to get annoyed because it’s painful to come from a situation where citizens were being hacked in the markets, bus stops and so on, but now there is this peace. It’s painful to see stability if you are in the opposition. I can assure you,” he said

“So you would rather the chaos that was there continued so that maybe you can ascend to power quickly? But anyway we are encouraging FDD leader Edith Nawakwi to continue talking, she can go and mobilise in the markets, even on radio stations, she can mobilise anywhere now because there’s now freedom, because in the past, Journalist where being hacked in their own studios,” Mr Hamasaka added