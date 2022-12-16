President Hakainde Hichilema has held private talks with World Bank officials at the bank’s headquarters in Washington DC today. Among the officials was the Bank’s President, David Malpass.

President Hichilema was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Stanley Kakubo, Commerce Minister, Chipoka Mulenga and Mines Minister, Paul Kabuswe.

Others that attended the World Bank meeting were Ministry of Finance Permanent Secretary in charge of Budget and Economic Affairs, Mukuli Chikuba and State House officials.

The other bank officials who were in the meeting are World Bank Vice President for Africa region, Victoria Kwakwa and Chief of Staff Samuel Maimbo.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema also held meetings with Millennium Challenge Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Alice Albright.

President Hichilema, who arrived in Washington DC on Monday this week for a series of engagements, also attended the U.S-Africa Leaders summit, which came to a close yesterday.

During the week, President Hichilema deliberated in a number of sessions and held bilateral talks with cooperating partners and US government officials.

The President is today scheduled to be interviewed by Bloomberg Television Network.