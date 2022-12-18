Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, has implored citizens across the country to apply for the construction of more police posts through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to enhance security in their respective communities.

Mr Mwiimbu stated that the government has redirected resources to local communities through CDF which enables them to invest in various community projects and services such as security.

He said the transfer of power, ownership and responsibility in decision-making processes to the people has created a government system that is responsive to local needs and preferences.

Mr Mwiimbu said this in a speech read on his behalf by Chongwe Member of Parliament, Sylvia Masebo, during the commissioning of the Kanakantapa police post in Chongwe district.

He commended residents of Kanakantapa ward for contributing their own resources towards the construction of the police post which has been completed using CDF.

Mr Mwiimbu said the police post and other projects that are underway will play a key role in fostering economic growth at constituency level.

He said police officers deserve to work under good working conditions such as modern police stations that will meet their needs.

“Police posts such as this one will enable our officers to operate in an efficient and effective manner with the community,” Mr. Mwiimbu said.

He also urged residents of Kanakantapa ward to cooperate with police officers who will be working at the police post to curb crime in the area.

Speaking during the same event, Permanent Secretary for Special Duties at Cabinet Office, Mervis Nkomeshya, said the Department of Resettlement under the Vice President’s Office is grateful for the effort made by the community to ensure that the police post was constructed.

Ms Nkomeshy stated that a community-based approach allows the communities to come up with their own strategies and innovations as they understand their challenges and needs better.

“We recognise the sacrifices made by the Kanakantapa community in coming together to build this police post which we are commissioning today. You put your community first and this is what good citizens do to make a community better and safe to live in,” Ms. Nkomeshya said.

She added that the Department of Resettlement is looking forward to working with the community in Kanakantapa to implement other projects which will contribute to enhancing the welfare of people in the area.

Meanwhile, Chongwe Mayor, Christopher Habeenzu, said the noble cause by the community in Kanakantapa will contribute to promoting public safety and security as well enhance the quality of lives of the people in the area.

Mr Habeenzu also called for the construction of more police posts in Chongwe to maintain law and order in local communities.

“There is need for adequate numbers of functioning police posts in Chongwe to serve as primary response centres for people in the area,” Mr Habeenzu said.

He has since commended all stakeholders who contributed towards the construction of the police post.

And Lusaka Province Police Commissioner, Cleto Kaanza, said the opening of Kanakantapa police post marks the beginning of service delivery and intensification of fighting crime in the area.

Mr. Kaanza has therefore called on the community in the area to give timely feedback to the police to enable them improve delivery of services.

He has since urged police officers who will be working at the police post to execute their duties professionally.