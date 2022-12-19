9.5 C
Economy
ERB approves increase in ZESCO connection fees

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has approved ZESCO’s application to increase upwards connection fees, effective 1st January 2023.

Addressing the media this afternoon ERB Board Chairperson, Reynolds Bowa says having thoroughly examined the proposal, the Board has approved a 70:30 cost sharing mechanism where the consumer would meet 70 percent of the ERB’s determined cost of connection while ZESCO would finance the remaining 30 percent.

Mr. Bowa explained that going forward ERB would Continue to explore ways of balancing utility financial sustainability and affordability which includes, among other things, the possibility of embedding the connection fees within the domestic electricity structures.

He said in it’s application for increased connectivity charge the utility company stated that it has challenges to promptly connect new customers resulting in a backlog of 67,000 pending applications as of 31st December 2021.

Mr. Bowa he has urged the utility company to implement payment options that would allow consumers pay connection fees over a 12 months period and should strictly adhere to ERB’S approved charges for standard connections.

1 COMMENT

  1. Its about time we put partisan Politics aside…so now it has been proved that neither nor PF nor UPND can solve Zambia’s economic problems….its now time to work as Zambians….it turns out HH was just blowing hot air

