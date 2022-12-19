FAZ President Andrew Kamanga says Zambia’s bid to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has a very good chance to succeed.

Zambia filed the AFCON bid with CAF on December 15, 2022.

Kamanga said Zambia has picked lessons from the way Qatar hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“On the domestic front we take many lessons from the world cup experience starting from hosting. Qatar did put up a splendid organisational masterclass that did not just rank among the best football events but a great show of cultural diversity. In our bid to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, we will be looking to learn from their example. Our bid was successfully filed with CAF on December 15, 2022, and we will be in the queue with a few other countries,” Kamanga wrote in his weekly column called president’s corner.

“We believe our bid stands a very good chance given that Southern Africa has not hosted any AFCON since the 2013 edition staged by South Africa. We also have taken a closer look at the requirements which puts a minimum of six stadia broken down as two with a capacity of at least 40, 000 and another four that will have a capacity of at least 20,000. On our part we already have two CAF certified venues in the National Heroes and Levy Mwanawasa while four other existing stadia will be upgraded to at least 15 and 20, 000 capacity,” he said.

Kamanga highlighted the Government’s commitment to the AFCON bid.

“Government has agreed to build from scratch in Livingstone a 20, 000 capacity stadium which will already be supported by top class accommodation as well as an international airport. Part of the catalyst for this bid is the guaranteed government support that has already come through with the signing of all the guarantees required by CAF.”

“Government has directed all sports associations to take advantage of any international events that are open to hosting as part of its wider international diplomacy agenda. We will draw heavily on the 2017 Under-20 AFCON that was one of the well-organized tournaments. Given the strides that our teams are making, we have no doubt that with the strides our various national teams are making, 2025 could prove a moment of triumph on home soil. CAF is expected to conduct inspections in January while the successful bidder will be announced in February,” Kamanga said.