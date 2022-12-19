Police in Lusaka has intercepted a motor vehicle, Toyota Alphard carrying 12 suspected prohibited immigrants. Zambia Police Service Deputy Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, said the vehicle, registration number AIC 4225, was carrying 12 suspected prohibited immigrants, all believed to be Pakistan nationals.

Mr. Mwale said in a statement to the media that police received information yesterday that there were suspected prohibited immigrants at a named lodge around Kabangwe area in Lusaka. He said the police receive information at around 22:30 hours on December 17, 2022,

“Acting on the information, officers managed to intercept the said motor vehicle as it attempted to leave,” said Mr Mwale.

He added that the Zambia Police and the Department of Immigration have since instituted investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Department of Immigration has apprehended two Zambians for trafficking and aiding foreign nationals into the country.

The suspects have been identified as Shadrek Mabolyo aged 50 of Choma district and Mudenda Mutena aged 38 of the Livingstone district.

Department of Immigration Public Relations Officer, Josephine Malambo, said the duo was intercepted aboard a Toyota Alphard registration number AIC 4225 believed to belong to a company called Green Bird of Choma, carrying eight Pakistani and Bangladesh nationals suspected to be prohibited immigrants.

Mrs Malambo stated in a statement to media that this came to light following a tip off from members of the public about the presence of the suspected prohibited immigrants at Sagonde Lodge located within Lusaka’s Kabangwe area.

A team of Zambia Police and Immigration officers rushed to the area and managed to intercept the said motor vehicle as it attempted to leave.

She said the 12 suspects are currently detained at Lusaka Central Police station pending further immigration formalities, while the duo is also in police custody pending further investigations.

‘’We wish to warn business owners who may be found wanting and perpetrators of human tracking and smuggling to desist from such conduct as they will face the full wrath of law,” she warned.

Mrs Malambo has also urged members of the public with information about any individual, business or employer who may be aiding illegal immigrants or contravening any of the provisions of the immigration and deportation Act to report to the nearest immigration office.