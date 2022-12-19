The United Party for National Development (UPND) has dispelled allegations from the opposition political parties that the government has failed to deliver to the expectations of the people since it got into office in August last year.

UPND Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa, clarified four critical issues of national interest namely stocks level of medicines in health institutions, proposed increase in ZESCO electricity tariffs, Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) and Presidential foreign trips.

Mr Mweetwa said at a press briefing in Lusaka today that the situation in health institutions is not as bad as it is being portrayed by some opposition political parties.

He explained that the latest report shows that the stock level of medicines in health institutions is over 65 percent stable, contrary to speculations by the opposition that there are no drugs in the country.

He observed that the insinuations from some circles of society that there are no drugs in health institutions are only meant to sway the attention of Zambians from the reality that government is on the right trajectory in developing the country.

On the proposed increase in electricity tariffs by ZESCO, Mr Mweetwa explained that the hike will not not be immediate because the research report has to be studied before the rise is effected.

He said the proposed report has given ZESCO alternatives to explore more on the issue and recommend the outcome to the Energy Regulations Board (ERB) before the increase is considered.

Mr Mweetwa further stated that even when the tariffs are adjusted upwards, the low-income people will be paying less than those in commercial or high-income bracket.

He said it is too early for the opposition to conclude that ZESCO has increased tariffs.

The UPND spokesperson also clarified that the impending load shedding programme that has been drawn is as a result of low water levels in Kariba dam.

And on the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), Mr Mweetwa revealed that farmers have continued collecting farming inputs.

He said the delay in the distribution of inputs was caused by many factors such as lengthy negotiations with suppliers.

He cited Choma in Southern Province as one district where over 20,000, out of 27, 000 farmers have accessed farming inputs, saying the rest of them will continue collecting tomorrow Monday, December 19.

Mr Mweetwa further said other delays in the delivery of farming inputs were due to government’s exercise to remove ghost farmers from the list of beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Mr Mweetwa has reiterated that the presidential foreign trips are beneficial.

He said the trips are not even gobbling huge sums of tax payers’ money due to the lean delegation President Hakainde Hichilema carries each time is travels abroad.

He said unlike previously, the President uses commercial flights on most of his flights in order to cut down on unnecessary expenses such as plane parking fees on foreign land.

Mr Mweetwa observed that since the UPND’s ascension to power, the government has performed extremely well despite negative sentiments from some circles of society, especially some opposition political parties.

“In a nutshell, the UPND administration is on a right trajectory to transform the country for the benefit of all Zambians regardless of party affiliation,” he said.