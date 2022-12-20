Government has authorised the use of K2 million of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) 2022 funds in Itezhi-Tezhi for the 40-kilometer-long Itezhi-Tezhi-Mongu junction road (D769) rehabilitation.

The development will make the dilapidated stretch of road passable while the government seeks funding to rehabilitate the entire road up to Bituminous Standards, as initially designed.

Revealing this on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Itezhi –Tezhi Member of Parliament Twaambo Mutinta, indicated that government has also approved works on the abandoned Road leading to the Masasabi resettlement scheme.

This is to open up the Masasabi farming block that has failed to tick because of no access road.

“Working with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) , we are in also talks that once works on the road begins , they would move in to co- finance rehabilitation of Masasabi Dam to help boost economic livelihood and climate resilience in Kaanzwa Ward, ” Mr. Mutinta stated.

The Itezhi -Tezhi Lawmaker stated that with the onset of the rain season, the CDF committee will this week make resolution and be guided by technocrats if the two projects should start immediately amidst rains or secure the funds and start the works once it is dry.

The MP also announced that the government has approved the designs of the proposed youth skills centre in Itezhi -Tezhi .

Mr. Mutinta further thanked President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration for their decentralization agenda which he stated that it was bearing fruits.