9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

approves funds for Itezhi –Tezhi road upgrade

By Support Editor
55 views
0
Economy approves funds for Itezhi –Tezhi road upgrade
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has authorised the use of K2 million of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) 2022 funds in Itezhi-Tezhi for the 40-kilometer-long Itezhi-Tezhi-Mongu junction road (D769) rehabilitation.

The development  will make the dilapidated stretch of road passable while the government seeks funding to rehabilitate the entire road up to Bituminous Standards, as initially designed.

Revealing this on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Itezhi –Tezhi Member of Parliament Twaambo Mutinta, indicated that government has also approved works on the abandoned Road leading to the Masasabi resettlement scheme.

This is  to open up the Masasabi farming block that has failed to tick because of no access road.

 “Working with  World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) , we are in also talks that once works on the road begins , they would move in to  co- finance rehabilitation of Masasabi Dam to help boost economic livelihood and climate resilience in Kaanzwa Ward, ” Mr. Mutinta stated.

The Itezhi -Tezhi Lawmaker stated that with the onset of the rain season, the CDF committee will this week make resolution and be guided by technocrats if the two projects should start immediately amidst rains or secure the funds and start the works once it is dry.

The MP also announced that the government has approved  the designs of  the  proposed  youth skills centre in Itezhi -Tezhi .

Mr. Mutinta further thanked President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration for their decentralization agenda which he stated that it was bearing fruits.

Previous articleRB approves increase in ZESCO connection fees

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

approves funds for Itezhi –Tezhi road upgrade

Government has authorised the use of K2 million of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) 2022 funds in Itezhi-Tezhi for...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

RB approves increase in ZESCO connection fees

Economy Support Editor - 0
he Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has approved ZESCO's application to increase upwards connection fees, effective 1st January 2023. Addressing the media this afternoon ERB Board Chairperson, Reynolds Bowa says having thoroughly...
Read more

ERB approves increase in ZESCO connection fees

Economy Chief Editor - 11
The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has approved ZESCO's application to increase upwards connection fees, effective 1st January 2023. Addressing the media this afternoon ERB...
Read more

Government Launches Interim Guidelines on Carbon Market and Trading INTERIM GUIDELINES ON CARBON MARKET AND TRADING

Economy Chief Editor - 0
The government, through the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, has developed Interim Guidelines on Carbon Market and Trading, which will enable the country...
Read more

Situation at Kasumbalesa Border to be resolved urgently – ZRA Commissioner

Economy Chief Editor - 2
The Zambia Revenue Authority – ZRA Commissioner General Dingani Banda says the current situation at the Kasumbalesa Border Post is not conducive for efficient...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.