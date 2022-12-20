9.5 C
PF cadre Francis Muchemwa earned over K 1.5 million on ZESCO payroll, court told

BUSINESSMAN Francis Muchemwa, alias commander two, was on Zesco payroll between 2015 and last year, Lusaka Chief Resident magistrate Davies Chibwili has been told.

A witness told the court that the time Muchemwa worked at the electricity company, he earned over K1million gross pay and K502, 135.81 net.

In September this year, the Anti- Corruption Commission arrested Muchemwa in connection with possession of property worth over K12 million suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Allegations are that between 1st January 2015 and 31st August 2022, Muchemwa, did possess property number L/26392/M, a house valued at K2, 500,000 located in Silverest area, Chongwe.

It is also alleged that between 1st January 2015 and 31st August 2022, Muchemwa did possess property number L/26395/M apartments valued at K4, 500,000.00 in Silverest area, Chongwe.

Further allegations are that between 1st January 2015 and 31st August 2022, Muchemwa jointly and whilst acting together with Friltech Networks Zambia Limited, did possess property number L/28477/M/H and L/28477/M/J.

The asset is worth K3, 400,000.00 located in Silverest area in Chongwe.

It is also alleged that Muchemwa, while acting together with Altitude Properties Limited, between 1st January 2015 and 31st August 2022, did possess FAW Truck registration number BAR 9059zm valued at US$62,000.00.

He is also accused oft charged with failure to comply with the provisions of the Income Tax Act contrary to Section 99 (f) as read with Section 98 of the Income Tax Act Chapter 323 of the Laws of Zambia.

Muchemwa later appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court and denied the charges.

During trial, an accountant at Zesco, Eric Lyumbika, presented a summary report of the accused’s earnings the time he was working for Zesco.

Mr Lyumbika narrated that the report shows earnings from June 1, 2015 to August 31, 2021.

He said Muchemwa drew a salary from Zesco from June 1, 2015 to August 31, 2021 with a gross earnings of K1, 482,903.73 and K502, 135.81 net.

But in cross examination, a defence lawyer asked if the witness knew how many properties his client has and how he acquired them, Mr Lyumbika replied in the negative.

When asked if he knew the companies Mr Francis Muchemwa has interest in, the witness said no and he also did not know the accused’s earnings from his previous job.

Another witness, a human resource manager at Zesco narrated that the accused entered into an employment contract with Zesco in June 2015 up to September 2021 when he later resigned.

